Caught On Video: Gunman Chases Down Victim In North Philadelphia

March 27, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: North Philadelphia, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a gunman who chased down and shot a man multiple times in North Philadelphia.

The violence unfolded last Friday night on the 5000 block of North 5th Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the victim with a gun and begin chasing him towards 5th Street.

The suspect fled the area on foot. He was last seen on the 400 block of Ruscomb Street.

Authorities say the 30-year-old victim is recovering at Einstein Medical Center.

The suspect is described by police as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, with a light beard and medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored coat with a white logo on the left chest, camouflage pants and dark-colored boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia