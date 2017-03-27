Caught On Video: Gunman Chases Down Victim In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a gunman who chased down and shot a man multiple times in North Philadelphia.
The violence unfolded last Friday night on the 5000 block of North 5th Street.
Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the victim with a gun and begin chasing him towards 5th Street.
The suspect fled the area on foot. He was last seen on the 400 block of Ruscomb Street.
Authorities say the 30-year-old victim is recovering at Einstein Medical Center.
The suspect is described by police as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, with a light beard and medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored coat with a white logo on the left chest, camouflage pants and dark-colored boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354