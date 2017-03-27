City Police, SWAT Responding To Barricade Situation Near Old City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are on the scene of a barricade situation near Old City on Monday evening.
Police say they are investigating near the 100 block of Spring Garden St.
Police say they received a call from a man stating gunshots were heard from inside a building.
As result of the investigation, the following traffic advisories are in effect:
I-95 North will be closed at Exit 20, as well as the Columbus Boulevard on-ramp.
I-676 East approaching I-95 North will be closed as well.
Motorists should avoid the area of Spring Garden St. & Delaware Ave.
