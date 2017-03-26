US Gas Prices Down A Penny Over 2 Weeks, To $2.34 A Gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dipped about a penny nationally during the past two weeks, to $2.34.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the price drop comes as crude oil prices also slipped during the same period.
Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.01 a gallon Friday. The lowest was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.01 per gallon.
The U.S. average diesel price is $2.57, also down one cent.