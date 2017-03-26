Turner Leads Pacers To 107-94 Victory Over 76ers

March 26, 2017 8:46 PM
sixers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner had 17 points and 16 rebounds, Paul George scored 21 points, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-94 on Sunday night.

Jeff Teague added 16 points for the Pacers, who used a 30-point third quarter to turn a six-point halftime lead into a 12-point advantage and snapped a two-game skid.

Al Jefferson finished with 14 points before leaving in the fourth quarter with a sprained ankle. Monta Ellis, Aaron Brooks and CJ Miles all had 10 for Indiana.

Sergio Rodriguez scored 16 for the Sixers, while Richaun Holmes finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Philadelphia’s Jahlil Okafor was held out with soreness in his right knee and Jerryd Bayless did not play due to a left wrist injury.

