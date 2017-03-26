Police: North Philly Store Owner Shoots Attempted Robber, Bystander

March 26, 2017 6:14 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A store owner in North Philadelphia shot a suspect and a bystander during an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon, police say.

Police say the 40-year-old male suspect was shot twice in the chest and a 52-year-old bystander was shot in the left hand by the store’s owner during the attempted robbery.

Authorities say this happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on the 2800 block of North Fifth Street.

Police say both were transported by medics to Temple University Hospital.

The suspect is in critical condition, while the female bystander is in stable condition.

The owner of the store has been taken into police custody.

