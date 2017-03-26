Plea Set For Suspect In Fatal Home Invasion

March 26, 2017 6:35 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man charged in in a 2015 Dover-area home invasion that left two people dead is scheduled to enter a plea in the case.

A plea hearing for Matthew Harrington was scheduled for Monday morning in Kent County Superior Court.

ALSO READ: Woman Convicted Of Involuntary Manslaughter In Man’s Death

Harrington and another Philadelphia man, Saleem Shabbaz, were charged with murder and other crimes after allegedly forcing their way into a home and fatally shooting 52-year-old Clifton Leager.

Authorities say Leager’s son, Jacob, who was wounded, picked up a handgun that had been dropped by the intruders, chased after them and fired into a waiting vehicle, fatally wounding 18-year-old Haley Henwood of Philadelphia.

Jacob Leager was charged with manslaughter in Henwood’s death.

