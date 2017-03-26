Plea Set For Suspect In Fatal Home Invasion

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man charged in in a 2015 Dover-area home invasion that left two people dead is scheduled to enter a plea in the case.
A plea hearing for Matthew Harrington was scheduled for Monday morning in Kent County Superior Court.
Harrington and another Philadelphia man, Saleem Shabbaz, were charged with murder and other crimes after allegedly forcing their way into a home and fatally shooting 52-year-old Clifton Leager.
Authorities say Leager’s son, Jacob, who was wounded, picked up a handgun that had been dropped by the intruders, chased after them and fired into a waiting vehicle, fatally wounding 18-year-old Haley Henwood of Philadelphia.
Jacob Leager was charged with manslaughter in Henwood’s death.