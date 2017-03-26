Dozens Of Drivers Claim They Are Being Ripped Off By 3rd Party Firm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You only need to look at front porches and apartment building lobbies to know there’s been a major increase in home deliveries. Everything from clothing, furniture, and groceries, and that means big business for delivery services.

But some delivery drivers and shippers said they are being ripped off by a third-party subcontractor. The losses are in the tens of thousands of dollars and some are planning to take legal action.

Bill Kernan from Northeast Philadelphia said after one, two, three bi-weekly payments were missed, he was convinced something was up.

He’s not alone.

Of the many delivery contracts Kernan has – shipping and driving for Amazon has been lucrative. The work is steady.

The married father of two said after four years of working with the online retail giant, last year, there was a new point of contact, a subcontractor entered the picture.

Companies like Kernan’s, were now dealing with a third-party firm called Hot Route Specialists. But four months in, he said there was trouble with Hot Route, and claims paychecks were bouncing.

Chris Cassels who is the owner of Hot Route is reportedly being pursued by dozens of drivers across the country, accused of paying his drivers with bad checks.

Driver Ron Rozankowski said the bills started to add up.

“I think we’re all owed around $60,000. Just for a small group,” said Rozankowski.

CBS Dallas/Fort Worth first uncovered the allegations of drivers being short-changed or not paid at all.

“It’s a hardship paying the bills when a small business is out $11,000. He was without conscience doing this to so many people around the country,” said Kernan.

Cassels wrote in a statement that his company is experiencing cash flow challenges and that he hopes to pay up. But CBS Dallas reports he and his wife just purchased a brand new BMW, and Cassels is a regular at Cowboys games.

Drivers, like Kernan, say money trouble claims at Hot Route don’t add up.

“My wife just had surgery. Our medical bills are $1,200 a month. Here I am, this is commission I could use to pay those medical bills,” said Kernan.

Hot Route is now out of the Amazon family, according to statements from both Amazon and a third-party that had brought in Hot Route.

And both said work is underway to get the drivers paid.

CBS 3’s Joe Holden has reached out to Cassels for comment on this story. So far, there has been no response.