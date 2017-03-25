Local Officials React To GOP Health Care Bill Being Pulled

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Trump’s health care bill crumbles surprising some politicians from our area.
Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle was sitting on the house floor Friday with his fellow Democrats–waiting to vote “NO.”
“Well I’ll tell you it was a dramatic day, you could kind of feel the energy all over the capital,” Boyle said.
When suddenly Republicans announced they were pulling the health care bill.
“And it all happened just like that, within about two seconds,” he said. “So those of us on the Democratic side of the aisle were pretty shocked, but then quickly became quite happy.”
He says he spoke with Republicans throughout the day, and they were also surprised.
“They thought as I thought the vote was going to be close, but that they were coming up a bit short,” Boyle said. “The way things were going though and the fact that this decision was made so late, I fully anticipated there would be a vote.”
Republican congressman Pat Meehan said in a statement Trump’s bill wasn’t satisfactory, but he’d still like to see Obamacare come to an end.