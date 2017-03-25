Collegiate Rowing Teams Participate In 35th Memorial Murphy Cup Regatta

March 25, 2017 7:41 PM
Filed Under: Memorial Murphy Cup Regatta

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The rain almost held off Saturday for the 35th Memorial Murphy Cup regatta on the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park.

Both men and women collegiate rowing teams participated in the first race of the season.

Temple University, Drexel, La Salle and about 40 other colleges from all around the country hit the water.

Penn State teammates say Saturday’s race is a pre-cursor for the season.

“We have a new coach this season, we are expecting to be a little faster than last year, but overall, this first race will give us a gauge for how the rest of the season will play out.”

