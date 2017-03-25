1 Dead, 2 Injured In Shooting Outside Allentown Nightclub

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania say one person was killed and two others were injured in an early morning shooting in the parking lot of an Allentown nightclub.
Police said city officers responded to a disturbance at the east end of the parking lot of the Club Dubai shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Officers reported seeing a man with a handgun shooting at other people. One Allentown officer fired at the suspect, who got into a vehicle and fled. Police said it was unclear if he had been hit.
Police said three shooting victims were taken to local hospitals. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 28-year-old Paul Junior Prieto died of a gunshot wound to the body.
The (Allentown) Morning Call reported that the shooter discharged at least two dozen bullets.
