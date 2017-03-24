NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

PA State House Considers Bill To Restore Mandatory Minimum Wage

March 24, 2017 11:23 PM By Kim Glovas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania House is considering a bill to restore mandatory minimum sentencing for violent offenders. And local prosecutors are supporting the move.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and other top law enforcement officials are urging a restoration of mandatory minimums sentences.

“When you take out the worst of the worst and put them in prison for long periods of time, your streets are gonna be safer,” said Steele.

While prosecutors across the state support the legislation, inmate advocates are against it. Ann Schwartzman, with the Pennsylvania Prison Society, says mandatory minimums don’t work.

“Are these individuals that have drug and alcohol, or substance abuse, mental health issues, trauma, are they veterans? Are they women who have been helping their significant others? We can’t keep incarcerating because we’re mad,” said Schwartzman. “We really have to look at the root problems.”

A vote could take place in the state house as soon as April 4th.

