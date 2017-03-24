Mascots For A Cure Trailer Stolen, Including Costumes Valued At $30,000

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group that kicked off its tour to help sick children in Philadelphia is now rebuilding after a theft.
Someone stole the Mascots For A Cure trailer full of costumes.
The group is on a 36 city tour to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. The tour kicked off on Independence Mall last month
The U-Haul following Derek Zinser and Christopher Bruce went missing Thursday and was not recovered in time for their next hospital visit.
“It’s like having a light and your shining it on those kids and families and seeing the impact we are making, and somebody pulls the chord,” said Bruce.
Parts of a custom-made costume valued at $30,000 was reported stolen.
Zinzer and Bruce say they hope to rebuild and continue their tour.