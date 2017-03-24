Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Tour Comes To Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Superstar Garth Brooks and Trish Yearwood are in Philadelphia this weekend for four shows, and three days. It has been a few years since they have taken the stage in Philadelphia, and CBS’s Vittoria Woodill spoke with both of them, and had a special gift for the superstars.

Garth Brooks and Trish Yearwood are in town and ready to kickoff the ceiling of the Wells Fargo Center.

“We are excited to be back, said Brooks. “It’s great to see faces that were here from last time.”

It’s been nineteen years since they have performed in Philadelphia and one thing they have learned from time off and touring again.

Trish Yearwood says it’s “appreciation,” and there is nothing like working with the one you love.

“It really is a silly ritual. He gets ready. My show is in the mid of his show. So I never get dressed. I never get in my show outfit until he is gone because I want to when I come out on stage for it to be special. That is our little thing.” said Yearwood.

When Brooks was in Nashville, Tennessee he told the CBS-3 studios that when he comes to town for his Philadelphia press conference to come prepared saying, “You have come to with the great cheese stake, best one in that town, you guys tell me,” and that’s what we did.

Tori tells Brooks, “I’m Tori from CBS-3, and I brought some cheese steaks.”

“You will need your energy and your strength,” she adds. “So this is something for Philly just for you and Trish. This is Pat’s and this is Geno’s.”

Garth is currently on the three year Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. The tour began with 11 sold out shows at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

