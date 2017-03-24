Eagles Offensive Lineman Responds To Fan’s Wedding Invitation

March 24, 2017 8:20 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wedding invitations can be a serious source of stress – Who gets to come? Where do they sit? – so many questions, but for one lifelong Eagles fan, one invitation was easy.

Eagles fan Geoff Lane and wife-to-be invited Eagles offensive lineman Brandon Brooks to their wedding.

Like Brooks, Geoff graduated from Miami of Ohio.

Brandon responded on Twitter, “Thanks for the letter. I don’t know you and we’ve never met. All I know is you’re an Eagles fan and a Miami grad. See you Saturday.”

