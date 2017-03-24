Eagles Offensive Lineman Responds To Fan’s Wedding Invitation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wedding invitations can be a serious source of stress – Who gets to come? Where do they sit? – so many questions, but for one lifelong Eagles fan, one invitation was easy.
Eagles fan Geoff Lane and wife-to-be invited Eagles offensive lineman Brandon Brooks to their wedding.
Like Brooks, Geoff graduated from Miami of Ohio.
Brandon responded on Twitter, “Thanks for the letter. I don’t know you and we’ve never met. All I know is you’re an Eagles fan and a Miami grad. See you Saturday.”
Thanks for the letter @geoff_lane .Idk you and we’ve never met. All I know is you’re an @Eagles fan and a @miamiuniversity grad.See you Sat pic.twitter.com/vNaRUiiw8z
— Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) March 24, 2017