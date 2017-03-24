Del. Man Charged With Physically Assaulting 2-Year-Old Foster Child

March 24, 2017 6:54 PM

LEWES, Del. (CBS) — A man in Delaware is accused of physically assaulting his 2-year-old foster child.

Delaware State Police say 30-year-old Jesse Allard’s boyfriend contacted police after suspecting he was physically abusing the child.

According to investigators, Allard’s boyfriend set up cameras in their house and captured Allard abusing the boy when he was not home.

The 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The boy and a 2-month-old girl who was also in foster care with the couple were placed in the care of another foster family. The 2-month-old girl was not injured.

Allard was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He has since been released on bond and has been ordered to not have any private contact with anyone under the age of 12.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

CBS3 Country Countdown Ticket Contest
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia