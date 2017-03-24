Del. Man Charged With Physically Assaulting 2-Year-Old Foster Child

LEWES, Del. (CBS) — A man in Delaware is accused of physically assaulting his 2-year-old foster child.
Delaware State Police say 30-year-old Jesse Allard’s boyfriend contacted police after suspecting he was physically abusing the child.
According to investigators, Allard’s boyfriend set up cameras in their house and captured Allard abusing the boy when he was not home.
The 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The boy and a 2-month-old girl who was also in foster care with the couple were placed in the care of another foster family. The 2-month-old girl was not injured.
Allard was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
He has since been released on bond and has been ordered to not have any private contact with anyone under the age of 12.