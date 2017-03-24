Cops: Teens Threw Food Containers At Police As They Tried To Clear Crowd From McDonald’s

MILLVILLE, NJ (CBS) – Police say officers had food containers thrown at them while they were arresting two teenagers at a South Jersey McDonald’s.
Authorities say the teens were arrested after a large crowd became disorderly at the McDonald’s in Millville.
Police say just after midnight on March 19, officers were dispatched to the fast food restaurant on the 1000 block of N High Street.
Officers estimated there were about 100 juveniles inside.
Police say officers tried to disperse the crowd, but they refused to cooperate and started to cause a commotion.
Authorities say a 16-year-old from Galloway was charged with failure to disperse. Another 16-year-old male from Bridgeton was charged with aggravated assault on police, disorderly conduct, failure to disperse and resisting arrest.
While the two were arrested, police say the crowd began throwing food containers and other items at the officers.
An officer disseminated a short burst of pepper spray to break up the crowd.
The two arrested were released pending juvenile court.