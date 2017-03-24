Authorities Investigate ‘Suspected Homicide’ In Gloucester County

CLAYTON, NJ (CBS) — The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office say they and other agencies are investigating a suspected homicide in Clayton, New Jersey.
Officials responded to the scene on Downs Street in Gloucester County early Friday morning.
Neighbors tell CBS 3 that a woman, her daughter, her daughter’s boyfriend and three kids live in the home. Neighbors also say they heard gunshots around 3 a.m.
Neighbor says a woman, daughter, daughter’s bf & 3 kids live in Clayton, NJ home, scene of suspected homicide. Reported gunshots around 3am
— Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) March 24, 2017
Further details were not immediately available.
