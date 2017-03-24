Authorities Investigate ‘Suspected Homicide’ In Gloucester County

March 24, 2017 8:08 AM
Filed Under: Gloucester County, Homicide, New Jersey

CLAYTON, NJ (CBS) — The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office say they and other agencies are investigating a suspected homicide in Clayton, New Jersey.

Officials responded to the scene on Downs Street in Gloucester County early Friday morning.

Neighbors tell CBS 3 that a woman, her daughter, her daughter’s boyfriend and three kids live in the home. Neighbors also say they heard gunshots around 3 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
Pennsylvania Spirits Convention

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia