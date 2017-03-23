Woman Claims Nail Salon Hung Sign Saying Overweight Customers Will Be Charged More

FRAYSER, Tenn. (CBS) — A woman claims a nail salon posted a sign saying they will charge more for overweight people to get a pedicure.
CBS Memphis affiliate WREG-TV reports Deshania Ferguson posted a picture on Facebook of a sign that was allegedly hung at Rose Nails in Frayser, Tennessee.
“Sorry, but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists,” the sign reads.
The owner of the nail salon, Son Nguyen, denied to WREG that the sign was ever up, but he has considered hanging on in the past.
“I’m thinking, but I don’t put it up,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen told WREG that he has decided his salon will not service anyone who might be severely overweight. He claims it’s difficult for technicians to give them a pedicure and that they’ve broken chairs.
Nguyen has been managing the salon for the past decade.