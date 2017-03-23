Allen West: Paul Ryan ‘Did Not Do What Is Necessary To Insure’ Free Market Health Care Bill

Philadelphia (CBS) – Former Colonel and Congressman Allen West addressed yesterday’s terror attack in London, saying more must be done to prevent future attacks during an interview with Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT and also called on congressional Republicans to start over in their efforts to replace the Affordable Care Act.

West stated that Europe needs to stay vigilant in the face of terrorism to keep more events like yesterday’s assault in London from reoccurring.

“This is something that will continue on if they don’t get this under control. I was glad to see the immediate reaction of the early morning terrorist raids. I now think they arrested another eight individuals. You’ve got to keep the pressure on. You can’t just have this immediate response and reaction and then two months later, after we have all the sadness, the flowers and memorials, everyone forgets it,” West said.

He also thinks the bill introduced by Republicans in the House of Representatives will not overcome opposition from the more conservative members of the party.

“What should have happened is the 2015 repeal law that passed the House and the Senate, and, of course, President Obama vetoed that, should’ve been the start point. You’ve got to start from ground zero. There is now way that you can put the Affordable Care Act on any type of life support or resuscitation. It was a tax and welfare bill — 20 new taxes and just an expansion of Medicaid. So, you start from ground zero. The fact that we are still having these late, last-minute changes shows that Paul Ryan and the leadership team there on the House GOP did not consult the constitutional conservatives and did not do what is necessary to insure that they had a true free market bill.”

