West Chester’s Shane Dressler Is Hitting .575

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel called the heart of summer “hittin’ season,” when the temperatures, and his team’s bats, would heat up.

But for Division II West Chester University first baseman Shane Dressler it would appear that “hittin’ season” is any time he comes to the plate, even in the cold of March.

With eleven games in the books this season, the junior is hitting an incredible .575, with 23 hits in his first 40 at bats.

“I’ve just been getting my pitches and staying on my approach and just doing a good job of keeping it simple in the box and being relaxed,” Dressler tells KYW Newsradio.

Dressler has hit in 10 of West Chester’s 11 games, and he has at least two hits in each of those ten games. He leads the team in runs scored (16), walks (7) and triples (3) and is second in RBI (12). He has an .850 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .646, helping the Golden Rams get off to an 8-3 start.

The stats are impressive, but Dressler says they are not his focus.

“I’m a guy, I won’t check my stats the whole year,” he says. “I won’t look until the season is over. I don’t care what I’m hitting, I’m just trying to hit the ball hard. I’m trying to win games, work a walk, work a deep count. I’m just trying to have a good at bat every single time I come up to the plate.”

Dressler, who started his college career at VCU before transferring to West Chester, talks about the approach that is allowing him to have this success.

“It varies on the situations,” he says. “Definitely varies on the different arms that are in, the different situations I find myself in. But for a basic summary, I just try and hit the ball hard all the time. I’m not really focused on where it goes. I spray the ball from left field line to right field line. I’m a gap-to-gap hitter. I’m just trying to get my pitch and I’ll hunt different pitches, I’ll hunt an off-speed pitch every now and then and when I get it I try not to miss it. I don’t chase too much, I’m looking for the ball up in the zone and out over the plate.”

Dressler will look to stay hot at the plate on Friday when West Chester hosts East Stroudsburg for a doubleheader.

