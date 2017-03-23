Weather: Cherry Blossoms To Peak Early

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms are one of the prettiest sights in Philadelphia this time of year.

Weather, of course, has a huge impact on these delicate trees and this year’s wacky winter has led to an early predicted peak of the blossoms.

Expect the brightest blossom display between March 29-April 4, about a week early. Our all-time record warmest February, the currently below average March (by 2.0 degrees as of Thursday), plus the 6 inches of snow last week all mean we’ll see a rolling blossoming. In other words, Philly will end up with a significantly smaller blossom canopy since blooms will peak at different times.

Some already peaked, others just came out of dormancy so will bloom a little later. Those late bloomers will still hold their buds thanks to a generally milder pattern upcoming (see below!).

A few great places to see the blossoms right here in Philly:

1. Shofuso Japanese House and Garden & Horticultural Center

2. Kelly Drive/East River

3. Memorial Hall/Please Touch Museum

4. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/West River

5. Belmont Plateau

Unsettled, but Milder Pattern Ahead

After a wintry albeit sunny stretch, the Delaware Valley is about to embark into more active territory. While no system looks major, the pattern into early next week brings several fronts and multiple small disturbances.

The driest day from now through Tuesday looks to be Saturday – with mainly cloudy skies and just a shower north of the city. But it’s also the warmest! The mercury spikes all the way to 70 degrees for the first half of the weekend, a great day overall to get outside. In the meantime, showers are in the forecast at least part of every other day until Tuesday. By Wednesday, we brighten up for more prolonged sunshine!