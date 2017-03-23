‘Soda Tax’ Among New Philly-Inspired Fonts Released By Agency

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Due to an overwhelming popular demand, a Pennsylvania advertising agency has released a second collection of Philly fonts, including one called “Soda Tax”.
Cliff Ross Advertising Agency, based in both Philadelphia and Easton, Pennsylvania, say thousands of people downloaded the first batch of Philly-inspired fonts, including Brewerytown, Fishtown, Manayunk and West Philly.
“We’re thrilled to be the first designers to come up with the idea of Philadelphia Neighborhood inspired typefaces and we’re energized from all the feedback we received. We added a new twist with the Soda Tax typeface and have more surprises in store for future collections,” said Ross.
The original nine fonts that debuted in February were inspired by various aspects of the neighborhoods they were named for.
Now, Cliff Ross and his lead designer, Kristina Arsica designed six new Philly fonts available for download: Federal Street, The Schuylkill Expressway (76), Bella Vista, Swampoodle, El Centro de Oro and Soda Tax.
“The Soda Tax typeface was designed on a much lighter note. It’s a quirky font inspired by the shape of a soda can. The typeface isn’t meant to be a statement for or against the issue at all. It was created solely in the spirit of fun,” said Ross.
The agency says they want you to vote on what neighborhood fonts you would like to see.
To vote CLICK HERE. Polling is open to the public now and closes on April 21st.
Download Soda Font HERE.