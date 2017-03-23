SEPTA Police: Arrests Made In Connection With Brawl At Subway Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arrests have been made in connection with a brawl that happened last week inside the Race-Vine subway SEPTA station.
SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the arrests in the assault that occurred last Thursday which was caught on video.
Officials say the incident started as a snowball fight on the street that escalated into the Race-Vine station of the Broad Street subway on March 16, just after 3:30 p.m.
Police Looking To Identify 8 Individuals In SEPTA Melee That Started As Snowball Fight
The video was taken Thursday by a mom from South Philadelphia.
She said in a post that her daughter was pulled into the melee after trying to help one of the victims. The woman said her daughter was kicked in the head.
“That’s why I carry my mase. It is a constant reminder. It’s so much. Even on the bus. I see so much school fights on the bus. It’s ridiculous.”
Police say there were three victims who suffered minor injuries.