Police Warn Of Scam In Bucks County With Callers Claiming To Be With PECO

NEWTOWN Twp., Pa. (CBS) — Police in a Bucks County community have put out a warning out about potential scammers who claim to be with PECO.

Police say they may not be who they say they are, and it could cost you.

Newtown Township Police say a potential victim got a call from a PECO pretender, someone who said they worked for the utility. The scammer, police say, told the resident last week they had to pay up or their lights would go out and the power would be shut off.

The resident knew something wasn’t right because their account was paid up.

That wasn’t the only call. Police say this week, a resident picked up the phone and the person on the other line asked them for their personal information regarding their PECO account.

Newtown Township Police say if you get similar calls about your PECO account, hang up and call the utility company directly at 1-800-494-4000.