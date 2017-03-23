Police Officer Accused Of Dumping Emaciated Dog In Trash Bag At Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested in connection to a dog that was found dumped in a trash bag at Wissahickon Valley Park last November.
The Pennsylvania SPCA said in a statement that Michael Long has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty, one count for possession of an instrument of a crime and one summary charge of animal cruelty. Long was arrested Thursday.
The dog named Cranberry was found by a good Samaritan on a hike with her family dog the Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving. The person found the dog inside a garbage bag at the park and called the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team.
The officers went to the scene to rescue Cranberry and bring it back to the shelter to receive medical care.
Cranberry, who was found in an emaciated condition, made a full recovery and found a forever home in December.
“This arrest today is the culmination of an investigation conducted by our officers and the Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs Unit,” Nicole Wilson, director of PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement, said in a statement. “We look forward to the opportunity to see justice through the courts in this matter.”
The department has suspended Long for 30 days with the intent to dismiss.