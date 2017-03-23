Philly Parks Dept. Re-Ups For ‘Parks On Tap’ Pop-up Beer Garden Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While we’re in the grip of this last gasp of winter, you can look forward to this summer’s roll-out of “Parks on Tap,” a series of pop-up beer gardens in Philadelphia parks, and they start in less than two months.
Mark Wilkins of the Parks Department says “We’re excited to bring back parks on tap for its second year run.”
Wilkins said last year’s run of 14 pop-up beer gardens was such a success, the department is expanding to 20 this summer. The first will be May 17 at the Azalea garden, and they’ll run through October 1.
“What’s been great about the program is seeing a lot of younger folks come with their kids, enjoy the space, have the kids run around, play with our games and so forth,” said Wilkins.
It was good for the parks too. The department raised $75,000 and non-profit “Friends of” the parks made $15,000 on accompanying fundraisers.
The team behind Morgan’s Pier ran the program on a one-year contract, but Wilkins says the department was so pleased, it’s asked city council to give them a five-year contract to keep the program going.