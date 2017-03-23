NJ Homeland Security Reviewing Measures Following London Attack

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)–New Jersey’s Homeland Security Office is reviewing its counter-terrorism measures in the wake of the community center threats and the London terror attack.

Authorities are pledging more resources to protect the state and they are urging the public to be vigilant.

New Jersey’s Director of Homeland Security says while there is no intelligence a London-style attack is imminent in the state, he says the manner of the attack, using a vehicle and hand-held weapon, is a growing and very concerning trend.

“It’s been a tactic that’s been in ISIS and Al-Qaeda propaganda to try to inspire homegrown violent extremists to use it,” said Chris Rodriguez, New Jersey’s Director of Homeland Security.

Scotland Yard Names Man Believed Responsible For London Attack

Rodriguez gave a briefing on the London attack to members of law enforcement community as well as the public Thursday, during his office’s monthly webinar called “Intelligence Unclassified.”

The U.S. saw an attack similar to London last November, when an 18-year-old Somali-born student drove a vehicle through a crowd on Ohio State University’s campus, and then began slashing people with a butcher knife.

Rodriguez also addressed the arrest of a suspect in the JCC bomb threats. He says while authorities are not ready to declare the man arrested by authorities in Israel as responsible for threats in New Jersey, they are having regular briefings with federal agents.

“From the state standpoint we’re in constant contact with the FBI to make sure that we’re getting the information we need just in case any security measures need to be taken,” Rodriguez said.