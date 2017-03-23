Montco Woman Found Guilty For Aggravated Assault Of Neighbor, 96

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) — A Montgomery County jury took more than 12 hours to find a 35-year-old East Norriton woman charged with attacking her elderly neighbor guilty of aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter — but NOT guilty of third degree murder.

Prosecutors say Elisabeth Floyd was topless when she ran across the street to attack her 96-year-old neighbor, Alfred Payne. Payne died five months after the day in question, the medical examiner says his death was caused by complications of a broken hip.

Before he died, the 96-year-old Payne recorded his testimony, saying he was going out for the morning paper when the woman across the street, who he says he’d never met, knocked him to the ground and hit him repeatedly.

Floyd took the stand in her own defense, saying she had taken her shirt off after it got wet while cleaning the kitchen, and when she saw her neighbor lying in his driveway she wanted to get over to help as quickly as possible.

She says she only wanted to help and never hit or assaulted her neighbor.