Local Officials Urge ‘No’ Vote On GOP’s New Health Insurance Plan

March 23, 2017 4:01 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Jim Kenney, KYW Newsradio 1060, Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– As House leaders count votes on the Agency for Health Care Administration’s health insurance plan, Philadelphia officials are warning the law would harm hundreds of thousands of Philadelphians, and they are urging local congressman to vote no.

Whatever changes are made to the law to win over votes, the shift to make Medicaid a state responsibility is unlikely to change and that worries Philadelphia health commissioner Tom Farley.

“Medicaid in Pennsylvania covers 2 in 5 children, one in 8 seniors, 3 in 5 nursing home residents, 1 in 2 people with disabilities and 1 in 3 deliveries of newborns,” said Farley.

ALSO READ: New Veterinary Clinic In Lawncrest Aims To Provide Lost Cost Pet Care

Mayor Kenney says the cuts take coverage back even further than before the affordable care act, to 1965, before the passage of Medicaid at all.

The city officials were joined by representatives of patients, health care professionals and labor leader Pat Eiding.

“To my brothers and sisters who are working every day and have the benefit of health care, please don’t be blinded. This is going to hit your mother, your father, your uncles, your aunts and your next door neighbor,” said Eiding.

Speakers noted the vote comes on the 7th anniversary of the signing of the affordable care act.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
Pennsylvania Spirits Convention

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia