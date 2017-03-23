Local Officials Urge ‘No’ Vote On GOP’s New Health Insurance Plan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– As House leaders count votes on the Agency for Health Care Administration’s health insurance plan, Philadelphia officials are warning the law would harm hundreds of thousands of Philadelphians, and they are urging local congressman to vote no.

Whatever changes are made to the law to win over votes, the shift to make Medicaid a state responsibility is unlikely to change and that worries Philadelphia health commissioner Tom Farley.

“Medicaid in Pennsylvania covers 2 in 5 children, one in 8 seniors, 3 in 5 nursing home residents, 1 in 2 people with disabilities and 1 in 3 deliveries of newborns,” said Farley.

Mayor Kenney says the cuts take coverage back even further than before the affordable care act, to 1965, before the passage of Medicaid at all.

The city officials were joined by representatives of patients, health care professionals and labor leader Pat Eiding.

“To my brothers and sisters who are working every day and have the benefit of health care, please don’t be blinded. This is going to hit your mother, your father, your uncles, your aunts and your next door neighbor,” said Eiding.

Speakers noted the vote comes on the 7th anniversary of the signing of the affordable care act.