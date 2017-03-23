Lawyer For Boy Suing To Not Share Lockerroom With Transgender Student Tells Talkradio 1201 WPHT’s Rich Zeoli: ‘We All Needed A Hero’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The lawyer for a boy filing a lawsuit against the Boyertown School District after he claims he and others were forced to use the same locker room as a transgender student is calling him a hero for standing up to sexual harassment.

Attorney Randy Wenger, from the Independence Law Center, told Rich Zeoli on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that the boy is bravely pursuing a case that few would dare to take on.

“You got a kid here who is raising his hand and saying there’s something wrong. Hopefully, we can fix it. But, he’s doing that on behalf, not only of himself, but all those other kids who don’t necessarily want to raise their hand, would rather suffer in silence. We all needed a hero to stand up.”

Student Sues School District After Claiming He Had To Change In Front Of Transgender Student In Locker Room

He asserts that what the school district is forcing these students to do, change clothes along side a transgender student, is not natural.

“It was midway through the school year, late last year, and he looked behind him there standing behind him is a girl wearing nothing above her waist other than a bra. He and some fellow students were somewhat shocked at this, went to talk to the school administration to find out what was going on and rather than school administration saying, look, this shouldn’t be happening, the school administration told these kids, ‘hey, this is the way it’s going to be and make it as natural as you can.’ As if there is anything natural about boys and girls undressing in front of each other.”

Wenger charges that the school is forcing these students to submit to sexual harassment.

“The school really dropped the ball, both in terms of our constitutional right to your bodily privacy from persons of the opposite sex, but also dropped the ball in terms of sexual harassment. In any other setting, you would look at this and say somebody being told that they’re supposed to undress in front of people of the opposite sex and just make it natural, that is the epitome of sexual harassment.

