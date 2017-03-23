PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 94WIP Midday Show hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie are hosting an open mic night and they want you to participate.
Here are the details.
WHO: Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie
WHAT: Joe and Jon Got Talent, an open mic night for Joe and Jon and their listeners
WHEN: Wednesday, April 12 (6-9 p.m.)
WHERE: Underground Arts in Philadelphia (1200 Callowhill Street)
HOW: Tickets are Free! You have to get the tickets here
If you’d like to perform, send them an email at joeandjongottalent@gmail.com. We’ll be trying people out on the air.
Joe and Jon are looking for people who want to have some fun and take part in their first ever open mic. We’re looking for musicians, comedians, people who think they’re musicians or comedians, magicians, slam poets, whatever you think your talent is.
You don’t have to perform! Just come and hang out and watch everyone else perform.
Jon Ritchie will be playing the guitar by himself, and with anyone who wants him to play with him.