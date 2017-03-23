Upper Moreland Baseball Coach Charged With Strangling 12-Year-Old Boy

NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Upper Moreland High school’s baseball coach has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly choking a little league player.
It happened at the Newtown Athletic Center on February 16th. Kenneth Irwin is charged with strangulation, disorderly conduct and harassment.
The police criminal complaint says Irwin placed his hands on the 12-year-old’s neck and strangled him. The complaint says the boy became tangled in some batting cage netting, and that’s when Irwin forcibly pushed the little leaguer into a wall.
The victim’s mother took photos shortly after, which police say show red welts around the boy’s neck.
Irwin, who has been coaching baseball at Upper Moreland High school since 2011, was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, after school officials learned of the charges.
School Superintendent Doctor Robert Milrod says Irwin will remain on administrative leave until a hearing on the charges May 12th. Under Irwin’s coaching, the high school team finished last year 2nd in the state.