NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Upper Moreland Baseball Coach Charged With Strangling 12-Year-Old Boy

March 23, 2017 8:30 AM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Kim Glovas, KYW Newsradio 1060

NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Upper Moreland High school’s baseball coach has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly choking a little league player.

It happened at the Newtown Athletic Center on February 16th. Kenneth Irwin is charged with strangulation, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The police criminal complaint says Irwin placed his hands on the 12-year-old’s neck and strangled him. The complaint says the boy became tangled in some batting cage netting, and that’s when Irwin forcibly pushed the little leaguer into a wall.

The victim’s mother took photos shortly after, which police say show red welts around the boy’s neck.

Irwin, who has been coaching baseball at Upper Moreland High school since 2011, was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, after school officials learned of the charges.

School Superintendent Doctor Robert Milrod says Irwin will remain on administrative leave until a hearing on the charges May 12th. Under Irwin’s coaching, the high school team finished last year 2nd in the state.

More from Kim Glovas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia