88-Year-Old Fitness Instructor Has No Plans Of Slowing Down

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many of us have that one friend who is always at the gym, or working on his or her fitness. But one Wisconsin woman is a true gym fanatic, and she is in her late 80s.
Young Boy Meets Dog Suffering From Same Skin Disease
Delores Steil is a fitness instructor at the YMCA in Beloit near the border of Illinois.
She has been teaching an hour-long class there for more than 27 years.
It is easy to call the 88-year-old an inspiration, but she says she does not think of herself as one.
“I don’t feel special, but my daughters do. They think it’s pretty great,” Steil says.
Baby Girl Born With 4 Legs Gets New Lease On Life
One of her students, Marjorie Hodgkins says, “The first time we came we thought we were not going to get through it. She does not stop. She goes for a full hour. She is amazing.”
Her students say they love her class. Steil says she has no plans to quit anytime soon.