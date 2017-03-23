BREAKING: Arrest Made In Israel In Connection With JCC Bomb Threats

88-Year-Old Fitness Instructor Has No Plans Of Slowing Down

March 23, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Fitness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many of us have that one friend who is always at the gym, or working on his or her fitness. But one Wisconsin woman is a true gym fanatic, and she is in her late 80s.

Young Boy Meets Dog Suffering From Same Skin Disease

Delores Steil is a fitness instructor at the YMCA in Beloit near the border of Illinois.

She has been teaching an hour-long class there for more than 27 years.

It is easy to call the 88-year-old an inspiration, but she says she does not think of herself as one.

“I don’t feel special, but my daughters do. They think it’s pretty great,” Steil says.

Baby Girl Born With 4 Legs Gets New Lease On Life

One of her students, Marjorie Hodgkins says, “The first time we came we thought we were not going to get through it. She does not stop. She goes for a full hour. She is amazing.”

Her students say they love her class. Steil says she has no plans to quit anytime soon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia