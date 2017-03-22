Researchers: A Good Night’s Sleep Is Like Winning The Lottery

March 22, 2017 8:41 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ever wonder what it is like to win the lottery? Try getting a good night’s sleep.

British researchers studied the sleep patterns of more than 30,000 people over a four year period.

They found that a good night of sleep helps improve people’s moods in a way similar to winning a jackpot of about $150,000.

Researchers say the study shows improving the quality and amount of sleep is effective in improving society’s health and well-being.

