Researchers: A Good Night’s Sleep Is Like Winning The Lottery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ever wonder what it is like to win the lottery? Try getting a good night’s sleep.
British researchers studied the sleep patterns of more than 30,000 people over a four year period.
They found that a good night of sleep helps improve people’s moods in a way similar to winning a jackpot of about $150,000.
Researchers say the study shows improving the quality and amount of sleep is effective in improving society’s health and well-being.