Philly DA Seth Williams Pleads Not Guilty, Released On $50,000 Bail

March 22, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Seth Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s top prosecutor pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon as he was arraigned on corruption charges.

Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams was released on $50,000 bail after he was arraigned at federal court on 23 counts of corruption. He is accused of bribery, extortion and wire and honest services fraud.

Williams was also ordered to surrender his passport, have his travel restricted and told not to have any firearms.

The charges stem from alleged criminal activity by Williams.

The offenses date back to 2012, when prosecutors claim Williams approached the first of two unidentified business associates.

Over the years, the indictment claims Williams solicited or was offered expensive trips to the Caribbean, vacations, plane tickets, cash, furniture and a luxury convertible.

The FBI said in exchange, Williams offered official action.

Court documents show he worked to reduce a jail sentence at the request of a business associate.

It’s also claimed Williams attempted to relax a layer of security at Philadelphia International Airport.

Williams is also accused of defrauding a nursing home.

Agents say Williams pocketed Social Security and pension payments from a relative. That money was intended for the unidentified person’s care at a nursing home.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has called on Williams to resign.

 

