NJ Students Watch As 15 People Become Naturalized American Citizens

MARLTON, NJ (CBS) — In Marlton today, 15 people from 11 countries became naturalized American citizens.
Fourth graders watched the ceremony as part of their Social Studies class.
“Hold those flags high! You did it!”
This is the culmination of a 12-year process for the Ghotikar family.
“There are two feelings, right. One is, I’m excited. Second, it’s relief. Now, no more paperwork.”
Makarand says it didn’t take much time in America for his wife and kids to decide they wanted to be here forever.
“Six or seven countries prior to this.”
And it was important for them to follow the rules.
“There’s a right way of doing it and a wrong way of doing it. If somebody comes to my house, I will ask him to come to the front door rather than coming from the back door.”
The ceremony gave 4th grader Logan greater appreciation for citizenship.
“It helps me realize how hard some people have to work to get what I got from not really doing anything.”