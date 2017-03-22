Michael Phelps Gets ‘GOAT’ Treatment At Starbucks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not often you get to prepare a coffee for one of the world’s greatest athletes.
So when Michael Phelps walked into Starbucks with his friend and his wife, one particular Starbucks employee wasn’t going to let the moment slip away without doing something memorable.
The employee creatively labeled the Starbucks drinks for Phelps, his wife, and his friend as: The Goat, wife of Goat, and friend of Goat.
The 31-year-old swimmer and most decorated Olympian of all time enjoyed the treatment, posting a photo on his Instagram account.