BREAKING: Sources: 2 Infants Found Dead In Lindenwold, NJ Apartment 

Michael Phelps Gets ‘GOAT’ Treatment At Starbucks

March 22, 2017 11:07 AM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not often you get to prepare a coffee for one of the world’s greatest athletes.

So when Michael Phelps walked into Starbucks with his friend and his wife, one particular Starbucks employee wasn’t going to let the moment slip away without doing something memorable.

Related: Olympic Hero Michael Phelps Looks To Dip His Toes In Tech

The employee creatively labeled the Starbucks drinks for Phelps, his wife, and his friend as: The Goat, wife of Goat, and friend of Goat. 

Interesting names on our Starbucks cups today 😁🙊made us all laugh #hiltonvillage

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

The 31-year-old swimmer and most decorated Olympian of all time enjoyed the treatment, posting a photo on his Instagram account.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
Pennsylvania Spirits Convention

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia