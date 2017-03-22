Group Of PA Lawmakers Pushing Bill To Help Those Convicted Of Minor Offenses Get Back To Work

DEVELOPING: Attack Outside UK Parliament Building In London | Live Coverage

March 22, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bi-partisan group of Pennsylvania House and Senate lawmakers is pushing forward with a bill that would give people convicted of a minor offense an opportunity to leave their criminal record in the past.

A poll commissioned by the group on Justice Reforms shows the bill would have support from voters of both parties.

The phone survey of 500 registered voters in Pennsylvania, showed overwhelming support from both registered Republicans and Democrats.

The “Clean Slate Bill” would allow people convicted of non-violent, low-level offenses to have their criminal record be kept away from the public after 10 years without a subsequent conviction for a misdemeanor. Criminal records would still be available to law enforcement, according to State Senator Scott Wagner.

“The legislation aims to give people the ability to gain employment without being judged on past mistakes, and continue leading a crime-free life.”

The legislation would also help reduce recidivism and help people leaving prison obtain housing.

The “Clean Slate Bill” has more than 50 percent support from both sides of the aisle in the Senate, and a similar bill will soon be introduced in the House.

