Get Paid $10K A Month To Travel Around The World, Stay At Luxury Vacation Homes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—One lucky social savvy individual could make up to $30,000 to travel the world, while stay in luxury vacation homes.

A luxury vacation home company called THIRDHOME says they are seeking applicants for the position.

The job pays $10,000 a month for a 3-month period and all travel expenses will be paid for by Thirdhome.

The chosen candidate will travel to some of the most desired resorts and homes across the globe and share their experiences online by means of blogging, vlogging along with other social media outlets.

But wait there’s more.

The applicant is also allowed to bring a companion, however they must may for their travel expenses.

Those wising to apply are asked to send the company a one-minute video telling Thirdhome why you are the best candidate for the best job on the planet to: bestjobontheplanet@thirdhome.com.

The deadline to apply is March 30, 2017.

To learn more and read the official dream job description CLICK HERE.