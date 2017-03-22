Fans Flock To Walnut Street As ‘Ellen’ Takes It Over

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walnut Street in Center City was closed between 16th and 17th Streets on Wednesday for several hours for a taping of a segment of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’

Fans of ‘Ellen’ were inspired to take the day off from school and work and stand at 17th and Walnut Streets holding signs for her all based on a rumor.

“I read a tweet that she was sending out cast and crew to shut down a few blocks on Walnut Street, so me and my friend decided to come out, why not?”

“I heard Ellen was coming down here, I love Ellen.”

Kuznits: “Do you have to work or go to school or anything?”

“I’m in 12th grade. I decided to take a personal day off for this.”

Kuznits: “Do your parents know?”

“Yeah. My mom loves Ellen too, so she was okay with it.”

Fans were willing to stand out in the cold from 1:30 to 8 p.m., doing the wave and getting cars to honk for Ellen — even though there was no actual promise that the TV personality would be attending the event.

“They do a live stream. If you watch her show, Jeanie (a cast member) goes places and they live stream to Ellen. So even if I just meet Jeanie, my heart is going to stop.”