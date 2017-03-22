DEVELOPING: Attack Outside UK Parliament Building In London | Live Coverage

Caught On Camera: Clumsy Suspect Wanted For North Philly Burglary

March 22, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: burglary, North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera burglarizing a business in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say around 3 p.m. on March 18, the suspect was caught on camera attempting, and eventually succeeding in entering a business on the 900 block of West Sedgley Avenue through an open side window.

Police say once inside, the male placed unknown items into a trash bag and then took a Milwaukee saw, valued at $65, and a Hilton drill worth about $200.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police.

