Caught On Camera: Clumsy Suspect Wanted For North Philly Burglary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera burglarizing a business in North Philadelphia.
Authorities say around 3 p.m. on March 18, the suspect was caught on camera attempting, and eventually succeeding in entering a business on the 900 block of West Sedgley Avenue through an open side window.
Police say once inside, the male placed unknown items into a trash bag and then took a Milwaukee saw, valued at $65, and a Hilton drill worth about $200.
The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police.