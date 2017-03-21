Zeoli Show Log 03.21.17

3pm- During his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate, Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch was asked his opinion on Roe v. Wade.
3:05pm- Sen. Diane Feinstein attacked Constitutional originality during Judge Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing.
3:30pm- Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams faces charges of bribery, corruption, wire fraud, and extortion.
4pm- Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Judge Gorsuch about how potential impeachment charges against President Trump would be impacted by his potential presence on the Supreme Court.
5:10pm- Sen. Ted Cruz discussed Constitutional originality with Judge Gorsuch during the judges’ Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
5:20pm- Sen. Lindsey Graham said he was surprised that Donald Trump didn’t pick a judge from TV to be his Supreme Court nominee.
5:25pm- After answering “no comment” to several questions regarding Trump team ties to Russia, Rep. Devin Nunes claimed FBI Director James Comey had put a grey cloud around the President’s administration.
5:30pm- Sen. Rand Paul believes the media is largely ignoring the fact that someone spied on Gen. Michael Flynn and then illegally released the transcripts of his conversations.