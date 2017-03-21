NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 03.21.17

March 21, 2017 5:53 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Donald Trump, FBI Director James Comey, Gen. Michael Flynn, Neil Gorsuch, Philadelphia DA Seth Williams, Rep. Devin Nunes, Sen. Diane Feinstein, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Rand Paul, Supreme Court

3pm- During his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate, Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch was asked his opinion on Roe v. Wade.

3:05pm- Sen. Diane Feinstein attacked Constitutional originality during Judge Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing. 

3:30pm- Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams faces charges of bribery, corruption, wire fraud, and extortion.

4pm- Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Judge Gorsuch about how potential impeachment charges against President Trump would be impacted by his potential presence on the Supreme Court.

5:10pm- Sen. Ted Cruz discussed Constitutional originality with Judge Gorsuch during the judges’ Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

5:20pm- Sen. Lindsey Graham said he was surprised that Donald Trump didn’t pick a judge from TV to be his Supreme Court nominee.

5:25pm- After answering “no comment” to several questions regarding Trump team ties to Russia, Rep. Devin Nunes claimed FBI Director James Comey had put a grey cloud around the President’s administration. 

5:30pm- Sen. Rand Paul believes the media is largely ignoring the fact that someone spied on Gen. Michael Flynn and then illegally released the transcripts of his conversations. 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia