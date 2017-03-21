Police Release Surveillance Video Following Million Dollar Heist At NE Philly Jewelry Store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say two burglars got away with more than $1 million of high-end jewelry after breaking into a Northeast Philadelphia shop.

Police: Burglars Steal Up To $1 Million Worth Of Jewels From Store

Police say it happened early Monday morning at Kim Thanh Jewelry located in the 5500 block of Whitaker Avenue.

Investigators say the pair broke into a roof section of the adjoining Bambu Café – a drink and dessert bar – and then smashed through a wall to get into the jewelry store.

But before making their entry, police say the pair cut various phone and security wires.

Once inside the jewelry shop, police say they used pry tools to break into a large safe.

Northeast Detectives say loose diamonds, rings, pendants and Rolex watches valued at $1.3 million were taken from the safe.

Police have grainy video from inside the jewelry store showing two masked men dressed in white coveralls at work.