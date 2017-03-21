Popular Delaware Beach Bans Tents, Canopies

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — Tents, canopies, grills and campfires will no longer be allowed at a popular Delaware beach.

Delmarva Now reports the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance last Friday that bans those items from the beach.

The ban goes into effect in May.

The move, however, is a divisive one.

“We’re a tourist area, and we have to make everything as comfortable as possible for tourists to come here and spend their money,” Jay Levy, manager of the Tidal Rave 5&10 store, told Delmarva Now. “Anything that interrupts that is spiteful, selfish and ridiculous.”

Kent Buckson, captain of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, applauds the move and says the new ordinance will stop visitors from setting up “tent cities” that obstruct views.

“We’ve seen people get in arguments over them,” Buckson explained to Delmarva Now. “Some use them to illegally smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol on the beach and even set up toilets inside them. And it’s a problem that’s been getting worse over the last couple of seasons.”

Residents lodged numerous complaints to the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce about the tents and canopies. There was no public opposition at public hearings debating the new law.

According to Delmarva Now, the new ordinance will allow only allow umbrellas up to 7 feet, 6 inches and no greater than 8 feet in diameter. There are exceptions that will allow people to use canopies that are designed for babies and small children.

The ordinance goes into effect on May 15. Violators could face a $25 fine, which increases to $50 if left unpaid for 15 days.