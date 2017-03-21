Galloway Twp. Police Recover Loaded Semi-Automatic Assault Rifle, Drugs Following Traffic Stop

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (CBS)—Police in Galloway Township arrested a man they say was in possession of a loaded semi-automatic assault rifle, suspected raw heroin, marijuana and additional weapons.
Yahcor Napper, 28, of Atlantic City was arrested on Monday around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue.
Police say Napper was in possession of marijuana, a loaded Tauras .38 Special revolver, an Extar .556 caliber Semi-Automatic Assault Rifle with fully loaded extended capacity 30 round magazine and a package of suspected raw heroin weighing over 5 ounces.
Napper remains in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
He is facing a slew of drugs and weapons offenses.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police at at (609) 652-3705