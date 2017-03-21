NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Galloway Twp. Police Recover Loaded Semi-Automatic Assault Rifle, Drugs Following Traffic Stop

March 21, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Galloway Township

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (CBS)—Police in Galloway Township arrested a man they say was in possession of a loaded  semi-automatic assault rifle, suspected raw heroin, marijuana and additional weapons.

Yahcor Napper, 28, of Atlantic City was  arrested on Monday around 3:40 p.m.  near the intersection of 8th Avenue.

150 3 grams Galloway Twp. Police Recover Loaded Semi Automatic Assault Rifle, Drugs Following Traffic Stop

Police say Napper was in possession of marijuana, a loaded Tauras .38 Special revolver, an Extar .556 caliber Semi-Automatic Assault Rifle with fully loaded extended capacity 30 round magazine and a package of suspected raw heroin weighing over 5 ounces.

Napper remains in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

tauras 38 special Galloway Twp. Police Recover Loaded Semi Automatic Assault Rifle, Drugs Following Traffic Stop

He is facing a slew of drugs and weapons offenses.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police at at (609) 652-3705

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia