Joel Embiid Makes Fun Of Himself In New Jolly Rancher Commercial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid is really embracing his injury problems.

So much so, Embiid starred in this new Being A Rookie Sucks Jolly Rancher commercial, which ends with their slogan: “Keep on sucking.”

Sucks when you are in a commercial but it's making fun of how long you’ve

been a rookie 😂 😂 😂 @Jolly_Rancher #KeepOnSucking #ad pic.twitter.com/wyp8hPVcdE — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 21, 2017

Embiid, 23, has played just 31 games in three seasons. He missed his first two seasons after having back-to-back foot surgeries and is currently out for the season with a minor meniscus tear, which could require yet another surgery for the 7-2 center from Cameroon.

“When you’re still a rookie after you’ve been in the league for three years, you have to trust the process and just embrace it,” Embiid said. “It is great working with Jolly Rancher – and poking fun at my long-lasting rookie status. This new commercial is a fun reminder that sometimes you’ve just got to laugh at yourself and embrace the stuff that sucks.”

While he was on the court this season, Embiid quickly showed the world his potential averaging 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game.