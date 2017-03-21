Student Sues School District After Claiming He Had To Change In Front Of Transgender Student In Locker Room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A high school student is suing a Pennsylvania school district after claiming “he was exposed involuntarily” to a transgender student while changing in the school’s locker room.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit organization that “advocates for the right of people to freely live out their faith,” said in a statement that the student and his parents are suing Boyertown Area School District for sexual harassment and violation of his personal privacy.

The group said the school district didn’t give any notice to students or parents that they would allow students to use restrooms or locker rooms of the gender they identify with.

The student claims he was standing in his underwear about to put his gym clothes on when he noticed a transgender student in the locker room who was undressing.

The group said “Joel Doe” brought a complaint to school officials and was told he needs to “tolerate” the decision.

“Our laws and customs have long recognized that we shouldn’t have to undress in front of persons of the opposite sex,” ADF Legal Counsel Kellie Fiedorek said in a statement. “But now some schools are forcing our children into giving up their privacy rights even though, in this case, Pennsylvania law requires schools to have separate facilities on the basis of sex.”

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.