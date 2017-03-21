BREAKING: CBS 3 Sources: Feds Set To Announce Corruption Charges Against Philly DA Seth Williams 

Student Sues School District After Claiming He Had To Change In Front Of Transgender Student In Locker Room

March 21, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Alliance Defending Freedom, Boyertown Area School District

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A high school student is suing a Pennsylvania school district after claiming “he was exposed involuntarily” to a transgender student while changing in the school’s locker room.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit organization that “advocates for the right of people to freely live out their faith,” said in a statement that the student and his parents are suing Boyertown Area School District for sexual harassment and violation of his personal privacy.

The group said the school district didn’t give any notice to students or parents that they would allow students to use restrooms or locker rooms of the gender they identify with.

The student claims he was standing in his underwear about to put his gym clothes on when he noticed a transgender student in the locker room who was undressing.

The group said “Joel Doe” brought a complaint to school officials and was told he needs to “tolerate” the decision.

“Our laws and customs have long recognized that we shouldn’t have to undress in front of persons of the opposite sex,” ADF Legal Counsel Kellie Fiedorek said in a statement. “But now some schools are forcing our children into giving up their privacy rights even though, in this case, Pennsylvania law requires schools to have separate facilities on the basis of sex.”

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia