Billie Jean King Discusses Philadelphia Freedoms Season

March 21, 2017 12:20 PM

It’s the day that tennis fans across our region have been waiting for — Philadelphia Freedoms tickets go on sale today.

Legendary tennis star Billie Jean King was on Eyewitness News At Noon to discuss the season.

For more information on how you can get your ticket to see world class tennis and the Philadelphia Freedoms, visit: www.philadelphiafreedoms.com/teams/index.aspx

 

