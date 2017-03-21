Billie Jean King Defends US Women’s Stance For Equality In Hockey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States women’s hockey team is arguing that they deserve fair wages and equitable support on the level of their men counterparts.

Negotiations broke off Monday night ahead of the March 31 championships. Both sides say the discussions have been productive and they hope to have the team ready play in time for the tournament.

Today tennis legend and a champion of gender equality, Billie Jean King stopped by our CBS 3 studios and talked about the importance of this fight.

“It’s very important. It’s about equality. It’s about being on the right side of history. It’s so important that girls have the same opportunities the boys have.” King said. “You gotta invest in women as well as men because if you don’t you’re really hurting the country and you’re hurting opportunities.”

She added, “It’s the right thing to do. It’s like if you have a daughter and a son, would you give your daughter less allowance than your son? I hope not that’s really what the world keeps telling girls.”

King says the battle for gender equality is won one battle at a time.

“Every generation has to fight for freedom and equality, every single generation to win it again over and over and over again. That it is truly truly important,” she said.