Authorities In Chester County Warn Residents About Scam Involving Fake Traffic Tickets

WESTTOWN Twp., Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester County are warning residents about a scam involving fake traffic tickets targeting residents in Westtown Township.
Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say the fake infractions were left in the mailboxes at four homes Monday afternoon. Each said the homeowners vehicle was caught on camera speeding on East Pleasant Grove Road in nearby West Chester, and asked for $96 cash to be left in the mailbox.
Targeted residents were asked to reply to an email address so the money could then be picked up.
Investigators have determined that the photographs of the vehicles’ licenses plates that were attached to each of the fake infractions were actually taken while the vehicle was parked in their owners’ driveway and not occupied.
Westtown-East Goshen Police say speeding tickets aren’t issued through the mail, and further the township doesn’t collect cash for traffic violations.
Anyone who has received one of the fake tickets is asked to call Westtown-East Goshen Police at 610-692-5100.
They’re also hoping someone with a home surveillance system might have caught the suspects, who may have been delivering them on bike.